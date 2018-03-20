Rangeley student’s work featured in solo exhibit at Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery

RANGELEY - Isobel Straub, a senior at Rangeley Lakes Regional School, has won numerous local and regional art awards for her photography work. Her work will now be featured in an upcoming solo exhibit in Rangeley.

The RLRS Art Department, in cooperation with the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, is pleased to announce that she will be the featured artist at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery from March 30 to May 23. There will be a reception for the artist on Friday, March 30 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The exhibit will feature images from her Advanced Placement and Scholastic Arts portfolios and will include her Congressional Art Award winning photograph, “Waiting.” One of the collections from her portfolios is a documentary of Lakeside Dance Academy and the exhibit will be on display to coincide with the Academy’s Spring Dance Concert on March 30th and 31. Isobel is also a senior dancer for the Academy and will be performing her Senior Solo that weekend.

Isobel has been accepted to The University of Vermont for the fall of 2018. The Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery is located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater at 2493 Main St. in Rangeley. The Gallery presents rotating exhibits during the year. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.