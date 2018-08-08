Reading, book signing for Blueberry Moon is Aug. 22

FARMINGTON - A reading and book signing Blueberry Moon by Maine author Heather Van Dam and local painter Alahna Roach will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m.

Blueberry Moon is a compilation of Haiku, a traditional form of Japanese poetry, and answering ink paintings. Inspired by nature and the seasons throughout the state of Maine, these Haiku poems and illustrations celebrate the small details that connect us to the present moment.

Van Dam holds an MA in Rural Community Studies from Goddard College and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Southern Maine. When she is not writing or outdoors, you can find her educating about the benefits of Ayurvedic wellness and teaching various fitness classes. Van Dam currently resides in Richmond, Virginia with her husband, Seth and a small jungle of indoor plants.

Roach is currently applying her MA in Transpersonal Counseling and Art Therapy to her mothering of four creative and dreamy sons, as well as her volunteer work in her beloved hometown community in the Downeast. She lives most seasons in a stand of birch trees on the coast with her beloved, Tom, and their boys; they summer amongst the pines in Western Maine, near the Kawanhee Inn.

Roach and Van Dam met at a church picnic many years ago, as children roaming wild and free beside the ocean. In their many adventures since, their love of the natural world has continued to unite them, even as distance separates. The poems in this book, and their answering paintings, represent an intimate conversation between two old friends about the tender and tangible beauty of their roots.”

For more information regarding this event contact DDG Booksellers, 193 Broadway, Farmington, ME 04938 at 778-3454, or by email at info@ddgbooks.com.