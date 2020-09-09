Reading featuring award-winning fiction writer Lewis Robinson to be held on Sept. 17

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents award-winning fiction writer Lewis Robinson as the popular program’s first reader of the season. Robinson will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall. The reading is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

Robinson’s novel “Water Dogs” (Random House, 2009) was a New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice, and his collection of short stories “Officer Friendly and Other Stories” (HarperCollins, 2003), was the winner of a Whiting Award and the PEN Oakland/Josephine Miles Award. He is also the creator of the podcast TalkShop, writers in conversation with writers about the things writers care about. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Boston Globe, Tin House, and The Missouri Review, as well as NPR’s, Selected Shorts.

He holds a BA from Middlebury College and an MFA from the University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop. He currently teaches at the University of Maine at Farmington.

According to the University of Maine at Farmington Safe Return Plan policies, and in keeping with UMS and Maine state guidelines, all attendees are required to wear face coverings of the type recommended by public health officials and maintain social distancing during the event, both indoors and outdoors. Event capacity may be limited according to the current Maine CDC guidelines. For more information, please visit the University of Maine at Farmington Safe Return Plan website at https://www.umf.maine.edu/return-public/.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.