Registration for RFA camps still open

Posted by • June 8, 2019 •

Students performing in the finale band from the 2018 Music Camp. (From left to right: Tyler Sanders, Silvi Emami-Griefendorf, Instructor Mike Schrader, Emma Grant, Elzabeth Robinson-Kang, Daxxtyn Williams, Autumn-Sky Williams and Lyle Hering.)

RANGELEY - There is still time to register for week-long arts camps offered by The Rangeley Friends of the Arts this summer. July 15 through 19 is Drama Camp for ages 7 through 12; July 29 through August 2 is TEEN Drama Week for ages 13 through 18; and August 5 through 9 is RFA Music Camp for ages 8 through 18 for all instruments and voice. Scholarships are available for all camps. For registration forms and complete info, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on Youth Programs Camps at the top of the page, or call the RFA at 207-864-5000.

