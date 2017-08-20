Registration open for Rangeley Creative After School Arts

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is offering a Creative After School Arts program beginning Sept. 5, for students in grades 6 through 12. It will coincide with the 40 week school year, from Sept. to June, during after school hours, Monday through Friday, until 6 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater in downtown Rangeley.

CASA will have a rolling registration, and students can attend every day or any day, so it can fit in with their other after-school commitments. It’s an open environment where students can join in the activities offered, or just hang out with friends and get their homework done in a creative, supportive environment. There will be workshops in dance and movement, broadcasting and engineering with WRGY, theater performance and operations, music and performance, graphic art, fine arts and design, digital media, creative writing and community service. There will be a nominal fee per semester and scholarships will be available. Latch-key kids, artistic kids, ambitious kids, quiet kids, YOUR kids, will find a relaxed, healthy home-away-from-home where they can thrive. Registration forms are available in the brochure holders outside at the theater entrance. FMI contact the RFA at 207-864-5000, rangeleyarts@gmail.com.