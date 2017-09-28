‘Reunion’ reunites four local artists at the Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library is showcasing the works of four artists from Sept. 26 until Dec. 29, beginning with a reception on Oct. 5 at the library from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mary McFarland of Farmington is a fiber artist, Dona Seegers from Mt. Vernon works in sculpted paper. Kingfield-resident Jan Royall is a stained glass and multimedia artist, while Penny Hall, also of Kingfield, creates book art and also works in clay. All four artists have worked together many times before, hence the title of the exhibit "Reunion." Most recently their work was seen in 2015 at the Emery Arts Center Exhibition. The works of each artist will be on display from October through December.

Each artist is donating a work to be raffled off in December. Raffle tickets are $1 per ticket or ten tickets for $5. One does not need to be present to win. Winners will be notified by phone.

A meet and greet the artists reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at the library. The event is open to the public and refreshments will be served.