RFA announces ‘People’s Choice’ photo winner

RANGELEY - Mark Turner’s image, "Foliage Reflected in Door," is the winner of the People’s Choice Award at the Western Mountain Photography Show, which was on exhibit from Sept. 12 to Oct. 10 at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery in Rangeley. The theme of the exhibit was "Reflections." The exhibit is a program of The Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

Throughout the duration of the exhibit, all visitors were invited to cast one vote for their favorite image, and 80 total votes were cast to determine which entry would receive the People’s Choice Award. Almost all artists received votes, and Turner not only received the most votes for his winning image, but also proved to be the most popular photographer with the most votes for his three entries. He received a special ribbon for this year’s exhibition.

FMI about the Western Mountain Photography Show or the RFA, visit rangeleyarts.org.