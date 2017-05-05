RFA brings comedian for Memorial Day Weekend

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents Comedian Dave Rattigan at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley, on Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend, May 27, 2017, at 7 p.m. The show is exclusively Sponsored by the Rangeley Highlander.

Known for his dead-pan delivery and quick, dry wit, Dave Rattigan is one of the busiest comics in Boston. He’s headlined in the best clubs and theaters in New England, opened for The Beach Boys and Nick DiPaolo, and created the themed stand-up comedy show "How Men Think (Or Do They?)" His CD, "Dave Rattigan: Thinks He’s Funny," has received airplay on XM-Sirius Satellite Radio and on radio stations around the world. He’s appeared in regional television commercials for I-Party and Olympia Sports. He’s a regular at the Boston Comedy Festival and recently appeared at the Hampton Beach Comedy Festival and the Women in Comedy Festival.

Reserved Seats are $20. To purchase tickets - visit rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page; call or visit the Theater Box Office Mon-Thurs, 10 – 2, 207-864-5000; tickets will also be available at the door.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.