RFA holding open auditions for ‘Guys and Dolls’ and ‘Wedding Belles’

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is holding Open Auditions on Saturday, March 25, 2017, 3-6 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater. All are invited to this open call for singers / actors /dancers of all ages that want to be involved in the RFA’s live theater productions for the 2017 season: “Guys and Dolls” and “Wedding Belles.”

The RFA is always looking for new talent and roles range from leads to small cameos: try something new! Both shows will be cast from this one audition date.

Guys and Dolls – Frank Loesser’s celebrated musical comedy about rolling the dice and falling in love under the bright lights of Broadway in 1930’s era New York. There are 12 roles plus an active ensemble featuring a variety of singing and dancing characters. There is one character with no singing required. Those auditioning for lead roles should prepare the song indicated for the role. ALL – be prepared to learn a new song, a short dance and read a variety of parts. Show dates: two weekends – June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

Wedding Belles – A full length comedy set in Texas in 1942: four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little town to marry an infantryman before he ships off for World War II and they decide to throw her an elaborate wedding. Roles include four mature women and one 18 year-old girl. Those auditioning should be prepared to read a variety of roles. Show dates: August 18-21.

Characters Welcome! For more information, visit www.rangeleyarts.org or call 207-864-5000.