RFA holding open auditions for the Winter DIVA Show

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is holding open auditions for the Winter DIVA Show on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, from 3-5 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street, Rangeley. The theme for DIVA this year is Yankee Doodle Diva and all are invited to this open call for singers and dancers. Production dates are Feb. 23-25, 2018.

Come to auditions prepared to sing a part of one of the songs from the song list which can be found by visiting the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Facebook page, click EVENTS and choose DIVA Auditions. You can also get the list by emailing the RFA at rangeleyarts@gmail.com.

For more information, visit www.rangeleyarts.org or call 207-864-5000.