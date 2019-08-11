RFA hosts comedian Bob Marley on Aug. 24

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts proudly hosts comedian Bob Marley in three shows: 5, 7 & 9 p.m., on Aug. 24, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. General Admission tickets are now on sale at bmarley.com.

Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and snacks before and during the shows.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.