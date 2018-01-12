RFA Lakeside Theater under construction

RANGELEY - Rangeley Friends of the Arts is very excited about upcoming changes planned at their Lakeside Theater in downtown Rangeley.

Thanks to hard working volunteers and generous donors, the Movie Initiative has met its goal in donations and pledges. The Movie Initiative is a fundraising drive to purchase equipment and make renovations so the RFA Lakeside Theater can become a first-run movie house. The movie theater will be closed during Jan. and Feb. to complete the necessary renovations so the new projector, sound system, etc., can be installed.

All of the RFA’s other programs: CASA: the Creative After School Arts program, The Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, student music and dance lessons, Music and Dance Recitals, as well as the Winter DIVA show on Feb. 23 through 25, will all take place. The RFA plans to have new movies starting up again in late spring. For updates, please visit www.rangeleyarts.org.