RFA offers youth music and drama camp

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is offering week-long day-camps in Music and Drama for youth at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

July 31 through August 4 is Teen Drama Week for ages 13 through 18 and is led by Talley Murphy, a directing student at Barnard College of Columbia University. She has directed or worked with Dominion Stage, DC Fringe, Dodgeball Theatre, CU Players, and Anacostia Playhouse, among others. The camp meets from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

August 7 through 11 is the Westerhoff/RFA Music Camp for ages 8-18 for all instruments and voice, with camp leader David Iskowitz of the Westerhoff School of Music, and instructors Timothy Macek: Howard University, Erin Smith: Music Instructor at RLRS, Emily Drexler: East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra and Mike Blythe: guitarist. The camp meets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Scholarships are available; FMI or to register your child, visit www.rangeleyarts.org or call the RFA at 207-864-5000.