RFA painting and sculpture open house Aug. 25

RANGELEY - The Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery is pleased to present Sandra Pealer; Paintings, Tamara Richel; Paintings and John Hooper; Sculpture in an exhibit Aug. 24 through Sept. 30, 2017. An artist’s reception, featuring complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine), will be held Aug. 25 from 5-7 pm. The gallery is located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, at 2493 Main St. in Rangeley, and is presented by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

Sandra Pealer’s style is often described as a dance between fluidity and exactness. Her expressive technique depicts light and shadow with an air of mystery. A seasoned watercolorist, recently she has returned to painting in oils as a way of broadening her artistic experience. Tamara Richel draws inspiration from her immediate surroundings. She translates her experiences into tranquil, intimate works that evoke a sense of respite and engage the viewer’s awareness in a peaceful, often nostalgic manner. The pieces shown in this exhibit are a retrospective of Ms. Richel’s “Still Life and Floral” oil paintings, produced 1988-2005. John Hooper lives in the middle of the woods on the shores of Rangeley Lake. There, in the comfort of camp, he brings to life the varied species of fish, bird and mammal that he observes daily in their natural habitat. Mr. Hooper’s sculptures and relief carvings have been awarded one hundred prizes and recognitions at exhibitions since 2012.

Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday as well as when the theater is open for live theater, movies and special presentations. All exhibitions are free and open to the public: walk-ins welcome. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find the complete schedule of events, visit rangeleyarts.org