RFA presenting The Kitchen Table on Feb. 15

RANGELEY - Who doesn’t have a story to tell, and what better place than at The Kitchen Table to tell that story? The RFA Lakeside Theater will play host to an evening of personal storytelling on Feb. 15, beginning at 7 p.m.

This multi-media event comes with dual invitations: One to those wishing to tell their tales and another to those looking to listen to others tell their tales. First, if you are possibly interested in getting up and letting the world know about that time when you were there in that place doing that thing then you should contact Tim Straub at 864-9995, or email him at tstraubster@gmail.com

This is entertainment, people, as it was long before the internet and its allure. The Kitchen Table is a production of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. For their complete schedule of events, visit rangeleyarts.org.