RFA presents comedian Bob Marley on Aug. 25

Posted by • August 11, 2018 •

Comedian Bob Marley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts proudly hosts Comedian Bob Marley in two shows, 7 and 9 p.m., on Aug. 25, 2018, at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. General Admission tickets are now on sale at bmarley.com. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and snacks before and during the shows.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

