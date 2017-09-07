RFA presents DIVA on Sept. 12

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends for the Arts will be presenting a reprise of its summer DIVA show on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The RFA presents a shortened version of our summer DIVA for the BikeMaine layover: DIVA – A Night at the Tonys – REPRISE! All are welcome. There will be two 45 minute shows – at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. – each with $10 general admission that gives you a great cabaret show and a free small soft drink.

Music from Tony Award Winning Musicals will be presented in a variety-show format with our amazing local talent. Tickets will be available for both shows at the door – the Box Office will open 1 hour prior to curtain for each show. Also enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and concessions.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.