RFA showing movies during holiday vacation week



RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will be showing two movies during the holiday vacation week.

On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29 and 30, RFA will be showing Pete's Dragon (2016) at 4 p.m. and Star Trek Beyond (2016) at 7 p.m. Come enjoy movies on the big screen at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley.

All shows are $5 and RFA pops the popcorn. For more information, please call the 207-864-5000 or email rangeleyarts@gmail.com.