RFA sponsoring Plein Air Workshop on Aug. 11-14

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is sponsoring a Plein Air Workshop on Aug. 11 through Aug. 14 with established watercolor artist Michael Vermette. The workshop is two-and-a-half days of instruction over a four-day period open to adult artists of all ability levels, utilizing the sites on The Artists Trail.

THE Artist's Trail is a joint project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the Rangeley Friends of the Arts which designates 15 specific scenic sites to introduce the unique and rugged beauty of the Rangeley Lakes Region of the western mountains of Maine to artists of all genres. The Trail is also supported by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

Waterfalls, scenic vistas of lakes and mountain ranges and wildflower fields, as well as lush northern forests and winding country roads will be the varied subjects available to participants.

For more information about the workshop and to register, please visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Visual Arts,” or call the RFA at 207-864-5000. The RFA is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region.