RFA Street Dance brings open-air rock concert to Pond Street

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents the Annual Street Dance featuring Elmore Twist on Pond Street in Rangeley on Wednesday, July 17 from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by Ecopelagicon and Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro.

The Street Dance is an open-air rock concert that’s perfect for the whole family. Pond Street, along the shore of Haley Pond, is closed to traffic so that all ages can dance and enjoy the music. There will be a short opening set by other young local musicians, featuring their original songs and covers. This year will again include an interlude between sets featuring special guests: the elegant Sheherazade Middle Eastern Dance Troupe, under the direction of Liz Pimentel.

The event is free to the public; your at-will donations are gratefully accepted. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org