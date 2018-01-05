RFA welcomes new board members

RANGELEY - At the annual meeting on Dec.11, 2017, the Rangeley Friends of the Arts voted in new board members and thanked outgoing members.

The RFA welcomes incoming members Jeff Zapolsky, Ken McDavitt and Adrian Heatley, and thanks outgoing member Millie Hoekstra. Hoekstra is rotating off the board due to term limits after 12 years of service and three as board president.

Throughout 2018, the RFA will be celebrating their 50th year of promoting the Arts in the Rangeley Region. Learn about their programs at www.rangeleyarts.org