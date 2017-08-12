RFA’s “Wedding Belles” opening Aug 18

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is presenting “Wedding Belles,” a community theater production, on August 18 through 21 at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. The presentation is sponsored in part by The Blue Orchid: Asian Cuisine, and by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

Four garden-club ladies meet a young girl who has come to their little Texas town to marry an infantryman before he ships off for World War II. The women impulsively decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding, and their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon.

The cast includes those familiar to the Rangeley stage: Joanne Dunlap and Adrian Heatley, as well as new faces: Ashley Quimby, Amanda Brochu and Nichole Weaver.

Tickets are $20/First-Night: $15. All seats are reserved. Purchase tickets online at rangeleyarts.org – click on “Buy Tickets.” Tickets will also be available at the door.

“Wedding Belles,” by Alan Bailey and Ronnie Claire Edwards, is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.