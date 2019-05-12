RHW presents Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

RANGELEY - Get ready for a fabulous night of music at the 11th annual Rangeley Health and Wellness Benefit Concert on Saturday July 27. This year RHW and Frank 107.5 are proud to present the Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives, performing at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion, Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley.

Coming off an extraordinary Spring tour, Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller is looking forward to his summer tour with Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives. Calling it “An Amazing Evening of Original American Music – Classic Rock Meets Classic Country,” the tour is certain to be one of the premiere traveling concerts of summer 2019.“I know it is going to be one of the best musical pairings we've ever done and an amazing evening of great American music,” says Miller. “For those Steve Miller Band fans who don't know Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives -- Marty Stuart, Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson & Chris Scruggs -- together they are one of the best singing and playing bands EVER and not to be missed. Marty is one of the finest musicians in the world -- an amazing singer, song writer and country music scholar and it’s an honor to have him join us this summer for an unbelievable evening of original American music. ”Says Stuart, "Steve Miller is a treasure and a true world-class musical citizen. I so respect him as a singer, a songwriter, guitar slinger, historian, art connoisseur, bandleader and friend. It's an honor for the Superlatives and I to run the roads of the nation and share the stage with the Steve Miller Band this summer. I predict some amazing musical moments out there on the horizon."

Steve Miller has been an enlivening presence on the American music scene for more than half a century. To begin with, he was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late '60s. With albums like Children of the Future, Sailor and Brave New World, Miller perfected a psychedelic blues sound that drew on the deepest sources of American roots music and simultaneously articulated a compelling vision of what music - and, indeed, society - could be in the years to come.

Then, in the '70s, Miller crafted a brand of pure pop that was smart, polished, exciting and irresistible - and that dominated radio in a way that few artists have ever managed. Hit followed hit in what seemed like an endless flow: “The Joker,” "Take the Money and Run," "Rock'n Me," "Fly Like an Eagle," "Jet Airliner" and "Jungle Love," among them. To this day, those songs are instantly recognizable when they stream on the radio - and impossible not to sing along with. Their hooks are the very definition of indelible. Running through Miller’s distinctive catalog is a combination of virtuosity and song craft. And that’s no accident. His parents were jazz aficionados, not to mention close friends of Les Paul and Mary Ford, so, as a budding guitarist, Miller absorbed valuable lessons from that musical tradition. When the family moved to Texas, Miller deepened his education in the blues with family friend T-Bone Walker. Miller then moved to Chicago, where he played with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Buddy Guy, Junior Wells, James Cotton and Paul Butterfield. That range of sources informs his music to this day.

In recent years, Miller has fully immersed himself in the blues and its many byways. As he has always done, he continues to find creative outlets for the full panoply of his musical passions. On his successful tours with the Steve Miller Band, he complements the commercial peaks of his extensive catalogue with lesser-known songs that expand his fans’ awareness of the range of his work. As a member of the Board of Directors at Jazz at Lincoln Center, he has curated and headlined shows that explore themes like the bridge from blues to jazz in the music of guitar great T-Bone Walker; the distinctive sounds of the blues triangle of Memphis, Texas and Chicago; the resonances between the singular musical creations of Ma Rainey and Miles Davis; and the deep American roots music of Appalachia. He is also a member of the visiting committee of the Department of Musical Instruments at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Indeed, five of his guitars will be displayed in “Play It Loud: The Instruments of Rock and Roll,” a groundbreaking exhibition at the Met that will run from April 8 through October 1 of this year.

In the course of his long, full career, Miller has sold tens of millions of records and his music has been streamed well over 2 billion times. With each listen the beauty and immediacy of his work, whether at its most playful or most serious, is palpable. As always, whether he was riding the top of the charts or traveling the endless blue highways of American music, you can hear him playing and singing with conviction and precision, passion and eloquence, making music that is at once immediately accessible, thrillingly alive in the present, and more than able to stand the test of time. (Anthony DeCurtis)

Rangeley Health and Wellness has been bringing legendary rock and country bands to the western mountains of Maine since 2007 with performances by Foreigner, the Beach Boys, Doobie Brothers, Travis Tritt, Gregg Allman, Kenny Loggins, Craig Wayne Boyd, Josh Turner, Clint Black, Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Starship. All proceeds from these benefit concerts support services provided by RHW including children’s and senior wellness programs, physical rehabilitation services, behavioral health and so much more.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketweb.com or by calling 207-864-4397. General admission tickets are $55.00, Premium Seating $150 and VIP tickets are $250. Gates open at 4pm for this all-weather event. For information about the show, or to become an event sponsor, please visit our website at www.rangeleyhealthandwellness.com or call 207-864-4397.