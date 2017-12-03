Rolling Fatties Word Buzz brings creators of Maine the Way

KINGFIELD - Rolling Fatties “Word Buzz” series kicks off for the winter on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the engaging young partners Cameron Held and Christine Reighley, creators of Maine the Way, a new Maine-centric magazine. Word Buzz is a community event to chat about books or other word related topics. Rolling Fatties donates 10% of sales during the event to Webster Library here in Kingfield.

Maine the Way is a new print exploration of Maine. Using the concept of “slow-journalism,” Cam and Christine actualize the 160 page quarterly with in-depth articles, photo essays, poetry, and illustration. Issue 1 met readers in November 2017 and includes a photo essay about Portland’s adversity, “Running North” an article about the tradition of dog sledding in Maine, and chapter 1 of The Extraordinary Story of the North Pond Hermit. The magazine delights with visuals and fascinates with long-form writing.

The magazine grows from a viral Maine Instagram account, @mainetheyway, founded by Christine in 2014. Christine is a Mainer. Her love for the Maine coast as well as the woods and inland waters inspired her creation of @mainetheway, a photography based account of our great state. And that’s how she met Cam.

Cam came to Maine to go to college and after graduating, he landed a photography internship at The Schoolhouse Gallery here in Kingfield. He lived at Rolling Fatties--in the literal and in the he-ate-Fatties-every-night sense. Rob says, “Cam is living proof that a daily habit of enjoying a Fatty stimulates creativity and productivity. His photography is something else.” Cam is also a talented filmmaker, writer, boat captain, and beer drinker. Together, Cam and Christine are excited to have this new platform that supports the arts and artists of the state of Maine.

About Maine the Way: Maine the Way is a quarterly publication of long-form journalism, photography, and illustration about Maine. MTW was founded in 2017 by Cam Held and Christine Reighley. It is printed right here in Maine with environmentally friendly vegetable-based inks, in a 100% wind-powered facility.

About Rolling Fatties:

Rolling Fatties a restaurant, bar, and food truck featuring a menu of GMO free and locally grown foods in the form of a fatty... inspired by the burrito but not limited to Mexican fare. Fatties is a joint effort of husband and wife owners Rob and Polly MacMichael, who share a passion for spreading health and happiness. The restaurant at 268 Main Street in Kingfield, Maine is open for regular winter hours. The January 4th Word Buzz will host O’Chang Comics, creators of Temp Tales. Friggin’ A right, dude! A full list of events, including live music every Friday, can be found on the website at rollingfatties.com.