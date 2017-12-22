Rolling Fatties “Word Buzz” series continues with O’Chang Comics

KINGFIELD - Rolling Fatties “Word Buzz” series continues on Thursday, Jan. 4, from 6:30-8 p.m. with O’Chang Comics, creators of Temp Tales.

If you haven't heard of Temp Tales, you should make sure the kids aren't around and Google it right now. Temp Tales are the animated stories of Maine life and seasonal work.These short cartoon videos are funny, capturing the conversations, lingo, and creators' experiences working jobs on the coast of Maine. From "Meat Recall" to "Stahmageddon" to "Smelt'n", any Mainer knows these kinds of shenanigans are a regular day here in Maine.

Hanji O’Chang is a Taiwanese-Korean painter, illustrator, graphic designer and an animator. She is the co-founder of O'Chang Studios, which produces the popular “Temp Tales” web series as well as educational and commercial animations. She also teaches animation at Maine College of Art. Andy O’Brien is a writer, voice actor and co-founder of O'Chang Studios. In addition to his work on Temp Tales he is also the managing editor of the Free Press, a weekly newspaper in Rockland. The O'Changs live in Rockland with their cat, Chairman Meow.

Hanji Chang and Andy O'Brien, will be at Rolling Fatties to answer your questions, tell their story, sell merch, drum up support for their proposed full-length animated movie, and do whatevah. Mahk your friggin' calendahs and come chum it up.

Word Buzz is an informal, once monthly chat with people in the word biz. Rolling Fatties donates 10 percent of sales during the event to Webster Library here in Kingfield.

Rolling Fatties a restaurant, bar, and food truck featuring a menu of GMO free and locally grown foods in the form of a fatty ... inspired by the burrito but not limited to Mexican fare. Fatties is a joint effort of husband and wife owners Rob and Polly MacMichael, who share a passion for spreading health and happiness. The restaurant. at 268 Main Street in Kingfield. is open for regular winter hours.

A full list of events, including live music every Friday, can be found on the website at rollingfatties.com. The Feb. 1 Word Buzz is a Poetry Night with four local poets. Join us!