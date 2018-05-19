RSU 9 spring concert schedule

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District music department is pleased to announce the following upcoming spring concerts. These concerts feature music students participating in the local schools’ bands, choruses and orchestras and are the culmination of the 2017-2018 academic school year.

The Cape Cod Hill School Concert will be presented on Friday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the school gym. Featured is the 4th and 5th grade orchestras under the direction of Nancy Beacham, the 5th grade band under the direction of Karen Beacham and the 5th grade chorus under the direction of Lindsay Burke. Mrs. Patricia Hayden serves as concert accompanist.

The sixth grade ensembles at Mt. Blue Middle School will be presenting their concert on Wednesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. in the MBMS gym. This concert is open to the grade 6 student body, family and friends. The 6th grade band, chorus, and orchestra will perform at this concert and are directed by Scott Dunbar, Kenneth Labrecque, and Steven Muise; assisted by Karen Beacham and Nancy Beacham. Krista Lyman serves as concert accompanist. PLEASE NOTE: The 7th & 8th grade concert is a different event. See below for more details.

The seventh and eighth grade ensembles at Mt. Blue Middle School will be presenting their concert on Wednesday, May 30 at 12:30 p.m., also in the MBMS gym. This concert is open to the grades 7 and 8 student body, family and friends. The 7th and 8th grade band, chorus, and orchestra will perform at this concert and are directed by Karen Beacham, Lindsay Burke, and Steven Muise. Mrs. Patricia Hayden serves as concert accompanist. PLEASE NOTE: The 6th grade concert is a different event. See above for more details.

The Mt. Blue High School Spring Concert and Awards Night will be held on Thursday, May 31. The MBHS band, chorus and orchestra are directed by Karen Beacham, Steven Muise, and Adrian St. Pierre. Mrs. Patricia Hayden serves as concert accompanist. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus.

Academy Hill School students will be performing on Thursday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m. in the school gym. Ensembles performing are the 4th and 5th grade orchestras, the 5th grade band and the 5th grade chorus under the direction of Lindsay Burke, Krista Lyman, and Steven Muise. Mrs. Patricia Hayden serves as concert accompanist.

Concluding the concert season will be Cascade Brook School's 4th and 5th grade orchestras, 5th grade band and 5th grade chorus, under the direction of Nancy Beacham, Kenneth Labrecque and Adrian St. Pierre, will perform on Tuesday, June 5. The students will perform at 10 a.m. and at 1:45 p.m. in the CBS cafeteria. Mrs. Patricia Hayden serves as concert accompanist.

All Mt. Blue RSD concerts are free and open to the public.

For more information please contact your school’s music teachers.​