RSU 9 students selected to attend All-State Music Festival

Posted by • January 30, 2018 •

From left to right is Ben Marcotte, Lydia Doyle, All-State Chorus; and Hallie Pike, Ian Berry, All-State Concert Band.

FARMINGTON - Four Regional School Unit 9 were selected to attend the 2018 All-State Music Festival at the University of Maine this year.

Ben Marcotte and Lydia Doyle were chosen for All-State Chorus, while Hallie Pike and Ian Berry were chosen for All-State Concert Band. The 2018 All-State Music Festival will take place on Saturday, May. 19 at the  Collins Center for the Arts at University of Maine in Orono.

For more information, please contact Karen Beacham at 778-3561.

  1. Cherieann Harrison
    January 30, 2018 • 11:14 am

    Great Job! Congratulations to you all. :)

  2. Uncle Ike
    January 30, 2018 • 12:36 pm

    Congrats to all!

    Lydia, I'm so proud of you and I'm excited to see you use this gift God has given you.

  3. Grandpa Doug
    January 30, 2018 • 2:14 pm

    So proud of you Lyds! You are an amazing young woman.

