RSU 9 students selected to attend All-State Music Festival

FARMINGTON - Four Regional School Unit 9 were selected to attend the 2018 All-State Music Festival at the University of Maine this year.

Ben Marcotte and Lydia Doyle were chosen for All-State Chorus, while Hallie Pike and Ian Berry were chosen for All-State Concert Band. The 2018 All-State Music Festival will take place on Saturday, May. 19 at the Collins Center for the Arts at University of Maine in Orono.

For more information, please contact Karen Beacham at 778-3561.