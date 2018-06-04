Ruth Hill returns to North Church

FARMINGTON - Perennial local favorite Ruth Hill returns to the Farmington North Church for a concert on Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m. Songwriter, singer, and storyteller Ruth Hill, is the most recent Grand Prize Winner of the Great American Song Contest. Her latest CD, Reunion of Broken Parts, has been at the top of Folk DJ charts for over 3 months. Ruth will be joined on stage by Mike Burd, and his upright bass, and Amanda Adams will be tapping out rhythms on her cajon.

Ruth has roots that run deep in the hills of New England. She’s inspired by the gritty joy of growing up as one of 10 kids in a working-class New Hampshire family, where she started singing with her older siblings at community events when she was six years old. Her wandering spirit has taken her from Antarctica, to Bhutan, to Alaska, with warmer stops in between. She writes about real people and the sweetness and sorrow of the world around her. Ruth accompanies herself expressively on guitar, and when she opens her heart and sings from a place of depth and compassion you are compelled to lean in closer.

Although Ruth started singing and playing music early in life, it took her until she was nearly a half century old before she finally found her songwriting voice, gave up her career as a river geologist and began performing and writing full time.

“I don’t regret becoming a fulltime musician so late in my life,” Ruth says, “I’ve had a wonderful life full of rich adventures. But, I am thrilled to be here now! My recent successes have shown me that it’s never to late to learn to believe in yourself!”

Ruth is also the winner of the 2015 Maine Songwriter’s Association annual songwriting contest. Her first CD, The River Beneath Me, was released in 2011.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a “pie social” and jam session. Anyone interested in joining the jam session only needs to bring an instrument. Children participating get free admission to the performance. For the general population tickets are $15. High school and college students pay $10. Elementary students pay $5.

For reservations call 207-778-2006. Or just come.