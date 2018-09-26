Sally Rowe to exhibit art quilts at SugarWood

FARMINGTON - Art quilter Sally Rowe will be the featured artist during October at SugarWood Gallery.

An open house reception will be held Friday, Oct. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be provided. Rowe's work will be on display throughout the month of October for the public to view and purchase.

"When my art quilts are viewed, I think that curves and color will be two obvious components that will be noticed," Rowe said. "My work is bold and often nontraditional. I aim for drama and excitement that will invite the viewer in. From a distance, I want my work to be visually pleasing in a way that brings the viewer closer. Once they are close enough, I want them to feel rewarded that they took the time to take a closer look."

Rowe begins with an idea or design from any source. It might be a word, a song, a book, or something in nature. Designing a quilt is like a road trip with no schedule or set destination, she says.

"As I travel my design path, I want to be able to make decisions and changes where I go according to the fabric, my mood, or where the design evolves," Rowe said.

"I listen to audio books or watch a movie as I work. Designing a quilt is like a dance. There is drama, excitement, and a rhythm that can be an energetic jitterbug or a slow Strauss waltz."

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.