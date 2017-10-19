Sammie Angel at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church on Oct. 22

FARMINGTON - On Sunday, Oct. 22, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church will host a Gospel concert by Sammie Angel.

Angel is one of the most popular singers in the area. She often performs at local churches, at the Dutch Treat, at the Wilton Blueberry Festival, and Farmington Fair. She sings many of your favorite old time hymns and songs in her own friendly style. Her beautiful warm voice is matched by the love that comes through her singing.

Angel grew up in Dryden and Wilton. Music came to her early, and she always wanted to perform. She often appeared on Stacy's Jamboree, a Maine produced country music show some of you may remember. After graduating from Mt Blue, she moved out of state to begin a career in music. She lived many places, including Texas and New York, ending up in Florida. A few years ago she decided to move back home to Maine with her husband Clint. They bought a home in Dixfield where they opened a restaurant called The Front Porch Café. Unfortunately they had to close it this year, but Angel has never stopped singing!

Come hear Angel - you will have a great, uplifting time. The concert is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, in the Sanctuary of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church on Academy Street in Farmington. It is open to all, and a free-will offering will be taken for Angel's travel expenses.