Sandy River Players announce auditions for ‘Agnes of God’

FARMINGTON - The Sandy River Players are pleased to announce auditions for their Fall production of “Agnes of God”, a play by John Pielmeier. The auditions will be held at the SRP Playhouse at 111 Starling Street in West Farmington from 7 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, and from 3 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 16.

There are three roles in the play: Dr. Martha Livingstone, a court-appointed psychiatrist retained to evaluate the sanity of Agnes, a young nun, and Mother Miriam Ruth, the Mother Superior of Agnes’ convent.

Agnes has been arrested for killing her baby. But she claims to have no recollection of giving birth, or of disposing of the baby’s body in a waste paper can in her dormitory room. Neither does she remember being pregnant, or the conception of the child. The court appoints the skeptical Dr. Livingstone to interview Agnes. Mother Miriam fiercely defends Agnes' innocent mysticism, their religious faith, and the church. The play explores the fragility of faith and sanity, the fallibility of memory, and the painful conflict between doing what is right and protecting the ones we love.

Auditions will be comprised of cold readings from the script. Actors auditioning for the role of Agnes should be prepared to sing two brief selections from the incidental music in the play: “Kyrie Eleison” in the style of a Gregorian chant, and the folk song "Charlie’s Neat." Interested actors who are unable to attend either of the scheduled audition times should contact the play’s director about the possibility of conducting a third session.

Rehearsals will take place several times a week throughout the summer, and performances are scheduled for 7-9 September in the Emery Performance Space at the University of Maine at Farmington.

The play will be co-directed by SRP Board members Michael Sherrod and Kat Zachary. Inquiries about the auditions and the show should be directed to Mike Sherrod at mikesherrod01@gmail.com or 207-860-0220.