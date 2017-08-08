Sandy River Players announce auditions for ‘Greater Tuna’

FARMINGTON - The Sandy River Players of Farmington have announced their Fall production and are now announcing audition dates. The play will be Greater Tuna, a comedy by Jaston Williams and Joe Sears.

Greater Tuna takes the audience through a day in the lives of the citizens of Tuna, Texas, encountering such things as radio station OKKK, UFO sightings, a used weapons sale, and celebrity murder. The play will be directed by retired University of Maine at Farmington professor of theatre, Peter Simmel.

Auditions will be held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 11, and from 1 - 3 p.m. on Aug. 12. The auditions will be held in the Mabel Hastie Lounge, which is in Ricker Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus.

The cast includes 12 male roles and seven female. Some roles may be double cast. Auditioners are asked to be ready to do cold readings from the script. The performance dates for Greater Tuna are Oct. 12 - 15.

For more information you can email questions to srptheatre@gmail.com or check the Sandy River Players FaceBook page.