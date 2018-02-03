Sandy River Players comedy show auditions Feb. 7 and 8

FARMINGTON - If you think you’re funny, if people think you’re funny, then you should audition for the Sandy River Players’ evening of comedy called “Comedy Tonight.” The production will be an evening of comic sketches, jokes, stories, and songs all strung together with the concept of an evening with Mr. and Mrs. Whosit and their friends. The Whosit party will take place near the end of March, just when everyone needs some laughs to get rid of winter’s memories.

Auditions will be held on Feb. 7 and 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SRP Playhouse on Starling St. in West Farmington. Auditioners, from teens to adults of all ages, should be prepared to present their own comic performance or read from a script provided by the director, Robin Lisherness. For more details, contact the Sandy River Players online (srptheatre@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/SandyRiverPlayers/) or call 684-4483.