Sandy River Players holding auditions for The Glass Menagerie Feb. 10 & 11

FARMINGTON - Sandy River Players will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of Tennessee Williams critically-acclaimed play, “The Glass Menagerie.”

The Glass Men​agerie ​is a four-character ​memory play​ by ​Tennessee Williams​ that premiered in 1944 and catapulted Williams from obscurity to fame. The play has strong autobiographical elements, featuring characters based on Williams himself and his family growing up.

The play features four characters, two male and two female. The story centers around one night in the Wingfield family apartment. Mrs. Amanda Wingfield, a fading Southern debutante beauty, bemoans her situation in raising her two adult children with little money and no husband as hers abandoned the family 16 years prior. Tom, her son, works at a shoe warehouse but longs to be a poet. Her daughter, Laura, suffers a limp from a childhood illness and has retreated into her own fantasy world as a result. One night, Tom brings home an old high school acquaintance to have dinner with the family and act as a “gentleman caller” to Amanda.

Auditions will be held in Roberts Learning Center, C23 on Feb. 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and again on Feb. 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Auditioners should be prepared to do a cold-read from the show as their audition. Any questions, feel free to contact Sandy River Players via email at srptheatre@gmail.com.