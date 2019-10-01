Sandy River Players invite all to auditions for ‘And Then There Were None’

FARMINGTON - Sandy River Players, a community theater group based in Farmington, is holding auditions for their 2020 production of And Then There Were None on Monday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the SRP Playhouse in West Farmington.

The show is directed by Karen West and produced by Robin Lisherness. There are 11 roles to be cast. The SRP Playhouse is located at 111 Starling Street, West Farmington, ME.

“I am very excited and honored to be bringing And Then There Were None to the stage,” said West. "This play has historical significance for Sandy River Players. It was one of the first shows the group produced back in 1969 - just a small group of theatre-loving friends performing three-act shows at the Farmington Community Center! We brought it to the stage again in 2009 for our 40th anniversary and, once again, we are sharing it with the community to celebrate 50 years as a community theatre group in Franklin County.”

And Then There Were None was written as a novel by Agatha Christie in 1939 and dramatized for the stage in 1943. It is one of the best selling novels of all time. The story follows 10 strangers who receive a mysterious invitation to a solitary mansion on an island off the coast of Britain.

“I’m really looking forward to auditions and the opportunity to cast these wonderful characters and direct this classic Agatha Christie thriller. Come one, come all!” said West.

Performance dates run from Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 to Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. For more information about the show or auditions, contact Karen West at 207.491.0435 or srptheatre@gmail.com.