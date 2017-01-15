Sandy River Players musical 1776 continues run this week at North Church

FARMINGTON - Sandy River Players, in partnership with the Farmington Historical Society at the North Church continues its performances of the musical, 1776, this week.

Performances scheduled for this week are 2 p.m. on Sundays Jan. 15 and 22 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21. The Historical Society will host a pie social one hour before each show and during intermission.

The Players have been planning, designing, building, sewing, painting, hunting down props, etc. in true community spirit since late summer of 2016.

“We knew it would be a challenge. Yet we were confident that given the depth of talent and creativity in our area, we could cast this show and present to the community this powerful reminder of the courage and commitment of our founding fathers. As we move into 2017, our country stands in a similar place needing brave men and women to move us forward,” said co-director Laura Church.

Church also believes that the Players “took a leap of faith to perform in a new venue. We are grateful for this space. When we first met here, it simply felt right, and it is our hope that the audience will find themselves in the middle of the powerful moment in history.”

Dan Maxham, concert coordinator for the Farmington Historical Society’s programs, said in a notice to their membership, “I had the privilege to witness a few minutes of a dress rehearsal at the Church tonight. The Church is a perfect venue for this show.”

“An important aspect of this production,” says co-director Karen West, “has been the community involvement.” Family members and friends of the Players have assembled frequently to help the cast and crew with a sewing circle or a painting session. “Making period costumes and set pieces for this play has not been easy, but it has been fun and rewarding.”

Tickets are $15 for seniors and students and $17 for the general public. They may be purchased at Devaney, Doak, and Garrett Booksellers, or by calling the SRP reservation line from 2 to 8 p.m. The number is 779-7884. Tickets will also be available at the door, but the Players recommend planning ahead.