Sandy River Players present ‘Agnes of God’ at Emery on Sept. 7-9

FARMINGTON - The Sandy River Players are pleased to open their 2018-19 theatrical season with “Agnes of God,” by John Pielmeier. This powerful and moving 2-act play explores the conflict between love, faith, and duty as a court-appointed psychiatrist and a mother superior clash over the fate of a young nun accused of killing her newborn daughter - a young nun who has no memory of being pregnant, or of giving birth to the child.

Performances will be held in the Emery Community Arts Center at UMF. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 8. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

SRP is dedicating this production of “Agnes of God” to the memory of Nick Scott, a former Professor of Theater at UMF who passed away in March of 2018. Professor Scott taught theater and directed plays at UMF for 28 years. He retired in 2001. In addition to sharing his love of theater with UMF students, Scott was a strong supporter of the Sandy River Players and local theater.

Tickets are $12 for general admission, and $10 for students and seniors. Beginning Friday, Aug. 24, advance tickets may be purchased at DDG Booksellers in downtown Farmington, or reservations made by calling 207-779-7884.