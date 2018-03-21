Sandy River Players present ‘Comedy Tonight’ on March 23 & 24

FARMINGTON - The Sandy River Players have a remedy for those who are suffering from the Winter Blues. Mother Nature has not been kind, but SRP is offering a chance to ignore her and laugh away any negative feelings.

Their therapy will be in the form of a collection of fun and humor which they have named “Comedy Tonight.” Their production will be an evening of comic skits, stand-up routines, improvisation, songs, and more. The audience will be drawn into the concept of a house party where everyone is intent on amusing their neighbors.

Performance dates are March 23 and 24, and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. SRP is once again partnering with the West Farmington Grange, where the stage is being transformed into the home of Mr. and Mrs. Whosit. Tickets will be $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors and students. The production is being labeled a PG-13 for some adult language and situations.

Mr. and Mrs. Whosit will be played by director Robin Lisherness and producer Karen West. Their comic neighbors will be played by Laura Church, Bruce Ibarguen, Jackson Pendleton, Fred Dearnley, Dan Huettner, Laurel Fraley, and Rosie Doe. Their presentations will pay tribute to such authors as James Thurber, Jean Kerr, and Tim Sample, and the show will include original humor, musical theatre songs, and even some Looney Tunes!

Tickets will be available at the door only. Concessions will be served during the intermission.