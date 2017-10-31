Sandy River Players present two-act comedy show

FARMINGTON - The Sandy River Players of Farmington invite audiences to travel with them to Tuna, Texas, where in the course of a normal day for citizens of Tuna they will explore many unusual scenarios. The two-act comedy “Greater Tuna,” by Joe Sears and Jaston Williams, asks some peculiar questions such as: what was Judge Buckner actually wearing when he died? Is Petey Fisk a “puppy pusher?” Is Pearl Buras a serial dog killer? Did the town drunk really see a UFO? Should “Romeo and Juliet” be snatched from the high school library? These questions are answered with hilarity - and some adult language. The play would probably be rated PG-13.

“Greater Tuna” will be performed in the Mt. Blue High School Forum on Nov. 9 through 11 at 7:30 p.m. and on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. General admission is $14 and Seniors and Students pay $10.

The play was originally conceived and performed by the two authors playing all 22 characters. Director Peter Simmel, former professor of Theatre at UMF, is repeating a concept he used at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, when he cast the play with multiple actors to fill the many roles. Co-author Joe Sears came to see Simmel’s production and said he very much liked the concept. So the SRP cast is made up of 18 actors, and in community theatre style includes high school students, retirees, a minister, college professors, and people who travel from East Dixfield, Vienna, and even Auburn to participate.

Advance tickets may be purchased at DDG Booksellers in downtown Farmington or by reservation by calling 207.779.7884.