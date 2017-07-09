Sandy River Players’ summer camp to perform Monty Python’s Spamalot on July 14-16

FARMINGTON - Always look on the bright side of life! Sandy River Players annual Summer Youth Music Theatre Camp will be performing “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT: Young@part” on July 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and July 16 at 2 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue Campus.

Appropriate for younger audiences, “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT: Young@part” is based on the 2005 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT;” ​books & lyrics by Eric Idle with music by John Du Prez & Eric Idle. The Young@part edition has been adapted by Marc Tumminelli.

The story centers around King Arthur and his search for the Holy Grail. After a rather silly bit of miscommunication leads us briefly to Finland, our king and his ever faithful squire Patsy begin to search for knights to accompany him on his Quest. He finds his first in the unlikely guise of Dennis, a hideous local mud farmer. After convincing the locals that he is the king by conjuring the Lady of Lake to prove it, Dennis is transformed into Sir Galahad. The rest of the knights are found far and wide and The Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, send our stalwart band on their way. They meet up with an unforgettable slew of outrageously kooky characters and musical hilarity ensues as Arthur and the Knights make their journey.

Tickets are available at Devaney, Doak, & Garrett Booksellers in Farmington or at the door the night of the performance. You can also reserve tickets by calling 779-7884. Please note that although this show is performed in the new Bjorn Auditorium, SRP’s contract with Theatrical Rights Worldwide has limited the number of seats available each night to 150 despite the larger size of the Bjorn, so please get your tickets early! The costs are $11 for adults and $9 for seniors and students.