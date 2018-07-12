Sandy River Players Youth Musical Theatre Camp staging “Mary Poppins, Jr.” on July 20 & 21

FARMINGTON - Looking for something “practically perfect in every way” to do next weekend?

Sandy River Players Youth Musical Theatre Camp’s production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins Jr. is just the thing for you! The 90-minute musical, designed for school-aged performers, is based on the classic P.L. Travers stories and the Walt Disney film. All of London is shouting from the rooftops about this exciting stage adaptation of the classic tales of Mary Poppins.

Join the Banks family as they encounter adventure after fun-filled adventure with their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. Adapted from the original Broadway with a script by Julian Fellowes, this musical includes favorite Sherman brothers songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” as well as wonderful new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. With colorful characters and an irresistible score, Mary Poppins Jr. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages.

Mary Poppins, Jr. will be performed on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 22 at 2 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue High School. Tickets can be purchased at Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers beginning Friday, July 13 or by calling (207) 779-7884. There will also be a limited number of tickets at the door for each show.

Adult tickets are $11, student/senior tickets are $9. Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins Jr. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.