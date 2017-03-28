Sandy River Ramblers at Maranacook on April 8

READFIELD - On Saturday, April 8, The Sandy River Ramblers will perform a rousing concert of Maine-flavored bluegrass music at the Maranacook Community High School; this “Cabin Fever Reliever” show, which benefits the Maranacook High School Health Center, has been an annual tradition for six years.

The Sandy River Ramblers are known for their gorgeous three-and-four-part-vocal harmony; for the driving force of banjo and mandolin playing; and for their original songs about Maine. Lead singers Julie Davenport, Stan Keach and 15-year-old Dana Reynolds are all seasoned professionals.

“Julie and Dana are wonderful singers," said Keach. "Everyone who hears them say they have beautiful voices."

Banjoist Bud Godsoe and Mandolinist Dan Simons are virtuoso pickers. Keach, a nationally-known bluegrass songwriter, writes most of the original songs; with titles like Boots From L. L. Bean, Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose), and the title song oft he Ramblers 2012 CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine, the Ramblers' shows are indeed Maine-flavored. They'll perform more Maine songs from their upcoming CD, as well, including: Trout on the Line; Down Went Sonny Liston; and Fly Rod Crosby.

All the band members except Godsoe have strong Maranacook School ties: Keach taught there for 23 years, Simons and Davenport are Maranacook graduates, and Reynolds attended Maranacook Middle School for 3 years.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Admission: Adults - $8 advance, $10 at the door; Students - $4 advance, $5 at the door; Children 5 & under - free. $25 Max for a family. Delicious refreshments will be sold at intermission. For more information, or to reserve tickets, pleas call 207-685-4923, Extension 1063.