Sandy River Ramblers at Mt. Vernon concert on Jan. 21

MT. VERNON - When the Sandy River Ramblers will appear at the Mt. Vernon Community Center on Saturday, January 21, it will be their first show there in several months.

“We’ve missed the Mt. Vernon shows,” said bandleader Stan Keach of Rome. “We think of Mt. Vernon as our home base.”

Besides guitarist Keach (a nationally-known Bluegrass songwriter), the Ramblers feature banjoist Bud Godsoe from Madrid, Vienna’s Dan Simons on mandolin, upright bassist Julie Davenport, and percussionist Dana Reynolds. Davenport (Leeds) and 15-year-old Reynolds (Wayne) are both wonderful vocalists, and with Keach, they make up the smoothest vocal trio in Central Maine. Godsoe and Simons are also fine singers, and their instrumental solos are stunning.

The Ramblers play an eclectic mix of Bluegrass, Country, Hillbilly Rock and Folk, but their special niche is original songs about Maine. Their 2012 CD Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine has been called “a gift to Mainers” by Maine writer George Smith, and they have been lately showcasing some new Maine songs which they have been in the process of recording.

The Ramblers will host a couple of special guests: Guitarist Ben Godsoe and 12-year-old banjoist Ethan Rines.

The Mt. Vernon Community Center is downtown next to the Mt. Vernon Beach and across from the Fire Station. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Donations will be gratefully accepted, and refreshments will be available for sale at intermission. For more information, call Stan at (207) 397-2241