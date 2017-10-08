Sandy River Ramblers Concert in Norridgewock is Oct. 14

NORRIDGEWOCK - On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Sandy River Ramblers, one of the most entertaining bands in Maine, will perform a concert of bluegrass music, with a distinctive Maine theme, at the Somerset Grange.

This concert, like all of the band’s shows, will feature quite a few original songs about Maine topics, including some crowd favorites like Cry of the Loon; Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose); and Boots From L.L. Bean. They will also play some great songs from the country and rock genres, a couple of gospel numbers, and some comedy, as well, including a masterful rendition on the musical hand saw. The band features the virtuoso banjo and mandolin playing of Bud Godsoe and Dan Simons; the gorgeous lead and harmony singing of Julie Davenport; and the songwriting of Stan Keach.

Maine writer (and Mt. Vernon resident) George Smith has called the Ramblers Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine CD “a gift to Mainers.”

The concert will start at 7:00 PM. A couple of surprise guest performers is a distinct possibility. Refreshments will be available for sale at intermission. Admission is $10 for adults (youth 16 and under, $5). For more information, call (207) 397-2241.