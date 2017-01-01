Sandy River Ramblers concert in Phillips Jan. 7

PHILLIPS - The Sandy River Ramblers will return on Saturday, Jan. 7, to the Phillips Area Community Center for a concert of bluegrass music featuring many original songs about Maine. The Ramblers have played quite a few concerts at the PACC, and have become a local favorite.

The band features the excellent playing of mandolinist Dan Simon and banjoist Bud Godsoe, (from Madrid). The lead singing of 16-year-old phenom Dana Reynolds and bassist Julie Davenport is another outstanding feature of the band. Guitarist Stan Keach, who writes most of the original songs for the band, is also an excellent singer, and the Ramblers’ three-part harmony is hard to match anywhere in Maine.

Songs like Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose) and Boots From L. L. Bean as well as the title song from the Ramblers’s popular CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine, will be featured, as will some songs from an upcoming new recording.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for students; $1 discount for leaders of the PACC. For more information, call 639-2630.