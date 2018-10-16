Sandy River Ramblers concert to be held in Phillips

PHILLIPS - On Saturday, May 27, the Sandy River Ramblers will bring their unique Maine-flavored Bluegrass show to the Phillips Area Community Center, where they have performed several very successful concerts over the past few years.

The band is known for gorgeous vocal harmonies, virtuoso instrumental playing, and outstanding songwriting. Their 2012 CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine, has been praised by writer George Smith, who calls the CD “a gift to Mainers.” Stan Keach, guitarist and chief songwriter of the group, is a nationally-known Bluegrass songwriter, with several national hit songs to his credit.

Songs like Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose), Boots From L. L. Bean, Home in the Heart of Maine, and Bear in the Barn, give this band a unique regional flavor. Besides songs about Maine, the Ramblers’ repertoire includes fiery instrumentals, bluegrass and country favorites, and plenty of comedy, including tunes played on the musical hand saw, something not seen often since the vaudeville era.

All the Ramblers sing, but the two female vocalists, 15-year-old Dana Reynolds and Upright Bassist Julie Davenport, have particularly beautiful voices. Banjoist Bud Godsoe and Mandolinist Dan Simons are the instrumental stars, and they will knock your socks off with their fiery solos.

This is a concert that will be sure to please the Ramblers’ many local fans, and the band hopes that some newcomers will check out the show as well. The music starts at 7 p.m. The Phillips Area Community Center is located at 21 Depot Street, Phillips, just a stone’s toss from Rte. 4 or Maine Street, Phillips. Refreshments will be available for sail. Seating is cabaret style. Tickets are $10 at the door — $5 for students — For more information, call (207) 639-2630, or calll Stan at (207) 397-2241.