Sandy River Ramblers in concert Nov. 4

PHILLIPS - On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Sandy River Ramblers will return to the Phillips Area Community Center at 15 Depot Street for a concert of Bluegrass music, featuring many original songs about Maine.

The band features the banjo stylings of local man, Bud Godsoe, of Madrid, who learned to play banjo while working in Alaska in the 1970’s. Mandolin phenom Dan Simons shares lead-playing duties with Madrid. The Ramblers also feature stunning vocal talents of bassist Julie Davenport and 16-year-old Dana Reynolds, and the excellent songwriting of Stan Keach, who writes many songs about Maine topics, including Boots From L.L. Bean, Trout on the Line and Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose.)

The Ramblers plan to bring a surprise guest star or two to the show, which promises to be a crowd-pleaser.

Bangor Daily News writer George Smith has called the Ramblers’ CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine “a gift to Mainers.”

The concert, which will benefit the Phillips Area Community Center, will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for students; $1 discount for leaders of the PACC. For more information, call 639-2630.