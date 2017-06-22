Sandy River Ramblers return for Stratton Concert on July 8

STRATTON - On Saturday, July 8, the Sandy River Ramblers will return to Stratton for a concert of Bluegrass music, featuring many original songs about Maine. The Ramblers' 2016 show was very well- received, and they’re excited about going back.

The band features the excellent banjo playing of Madrid’s Bud Godsoe, who learned to play banjo while working on the Alaska pipeline. Outstanding young fiddler Brendan Hickey, a former Franklin County Fiddler, now at Berkeley School of Music, adds to the instrumental excitement. The lead singing of 16-year-old phenom Dana Reynolds and bassist Julie Davenport pleases the audience at every Rambler show. Guitarist Stan Keach, who writes most of the original songs for the band, is also an excellent singer, and the Ramblers’ 3-part harmony is hard to match anywhere in Maine.

The Rambler’s CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine, has been called “a gift to Mainers” by Maine writer George Smith. The Ramblers will perform many songs from that album including Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose) and Boots From L. L. Bean as well as the title song. There will be songs from the upcoming CD, as well: Trout on the Line, Bear in the Barn, Down Went Sonny Liston, among others.

The concert will begin at 7 PM. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for students 6 to 18; free admission for children under 6. Refreshments will be sold at intermission. For more information, call Rte. 27 Arts (207) 246-2300.