Sandy River Ramblers to help Wilton church celebrate 200-year anniversary

WILTON - As part of the First Congregational Church in Wilton’s 200th Anniversary celebration, the Sandy River Ramblers will perform a concert of Bluegrass and Gospel music on Saturday, March 17, following a traditional New England boiled dinner.

The dinner will begin at 6 p.m., and the concert will start at 7 p.m. The Ramblers, one of Maine’s top Bluegrass acts, will feature many of the Ramblers’ original songs about Maine — songs with titles like Cry of the Loon, Slow Down (You’ll Hit a Moose); and Boots From L. L. Bean. For their church shows, the Ramblers add Hymn and Gospel favorites like How Great Thou Art; I’ll Fly Away and Kneel at the Cross.

The Sandy River Ramblers feature the instrumental virtuosity of Dan Simon (mandolin) and Bud Godsoe (banjo); some of the best 3-and-4-part vocal harmony to be heard in Maine; and the stunning lead singing of Julie Davenport and 16-year-old Dana Reynolds. Stan Keach, a nationally-known Bluegrass songwriter, who also won the Maine Songwriters Association 2018 Song of the Year award, also sings lead on some songs, including most of the comedy numbers.

The First Congregational Church is located at 386 Main Street in Wilton. More information on the event is available at the church number (207) 645-2535 or from Stan (207) 397-2241.