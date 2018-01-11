Sandy River Ramblers to perform on Jan. 27

WAYNE - On Saturday, Jan. 27, the Sandy River Ramblers will appear in Wayne, presenting a dynamic and entertaining concert of bluegrass music, with a special emphasis on original songs about Maine.

The band features stunning 3-and-4-part harmonies, and the gorgeous lead singing of Julie Davenport and Wayne’s own 15-year-old Dana Reynolds; the blazing instrumental virtuosity of Dan Simons and Bud Godsoe on mandolin and banjo; and the sophisticated songwriting of Stan Keach, who recently won the Maine Songwriters Association’s Song of the Year contest, and who has had many of his songs recorded by nationally-famous bands.

Ramblers concerts run a wide-ranging gamut from poignant songs like Orphan Girl, to uptempo numbers like Bear in the Barn and hilarious comedy (Boots From L. L. Bean). For a preview of some of the songs the Ramblers often feature in their shows, interested parties can visit the Sandy River Ramblers channel on Youtube.

The show will be held at the Ladd Center, 26 Gott Road. Doors open at 5 p.m., when a delicious assortment of homemade soups and desserts will be offered for sale. The concert will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance and twelve dollars day of show for adults and $5 for students/children (18 and under). All proceeds will benefit the Cary Memorial Library, where advance tickets may be purchased. Advance tickets are also available at the Wayne General Store.

In the event of snow the concert will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.

For more information, call Cary Memorial Library (207) 685-3612.